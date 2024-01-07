After his "I Get High" single went viral and dominated charts over the past few weeks, Kofi Mante does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon with what most music lovers have already tagged as an "Instant Hit."
Kofi Mante teams up with Bisa K’dei on new song 'Bad Boy'
Suhum's fast-rising artist, Kofi Mante, has teased music lovers with an upcoming project featuring multiple award-winning singer Bisa K’dei.
Produced by the award-winning music producer Apya, Kofi Mante is about to send social media buzzing with another authentic African tune after his "Sell Out" song, which featured Fameye and won him numerous awards.
Snippets of the song have already sent social media buzzing, with netizens praising the vocal prowess of Bisa K’dei and Kofi Mante's deep flow, urging them to make the song available to the public.
Kofi Mante's versatility and uniqueness have earned him collaborations with highly recognized musicians, including "Sista Afia, Fameye, Bisa K’dei, Atimbila," among many others.
