Kuami Eugene reveals all the songs he wrote for 'ungrateful' MzVee

MzVee said it is disrespectful for Kuami Eugene to be compared to her. Kuami Eugene also corroborated MzVee's assertions because she started making music before him.

In a recent interview, Kuami Eugene feels unappreciated by the comments by MzVee. He feels he has played a role in the career development of MzVee.

According to Eugene, most of the hit songs from MzVee were written by him.

"What she said was right until you explain everything. I thought she said it was disrespectful because she started this thing way before me, and that's right," he told Zionfelix.

"So if you compare me to her in that regard, it's disrespectful. I wish people wouldn't compare me to MzVee according to how big we are.

But then again, if she says she does everything on her own, I wrote most of her songs," he continued.

Kuami Eugene added that he wrote MzVee's song "Daavi", "Come and See My Mother" featuring Yemi Alade", and "I Don't Know," so she doesn't do stuff on her own as she claims.

"I have helped, so I'm just hoping that she will appreciate rather than making it look like I never did anything for her. Because I never took even Ghc1 from her," he added.

Kuami Eugene was not shy from admitting that he had had no relationship with MzVee for the past two years. He doesn't remember the last time they met.