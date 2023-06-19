ADVERTISEMENT
Kweku Flick readies new single 'Rastaman' on Friday; fans excited

Pulse Contributor

Ghanaian music sensation Kweku Flick is set to release his highly anticipated "Rastaman" single on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The anticipated release of the song has sent social media buzzing with some fans expressing their excitement about the upcoming single.

After thrilling music lovers with his "High" single, Kweku Flick has won the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers with his unique style of blending Hiplife, Hip-hop and Ghanaian.

Produced by Ghanaian Stallion, the song unravels the struggles of a person living with dreadlocks often referred to as ‘rastaman’ and the real happenings on the streets in a well curated masterpiece for soul and mind.

Kweku Flick who is touted the “King of Melodies” has in the past few years thrilled Ghanaians with some music masterpieces, including "Money," "No Sleeping," "Ewiase," and "Black Stars," among others, which have received accolades.

The song will be released on all digital streaming platforms on Friday but can be pre-saved here: http://tieme-music.lnk.to/Rastaman

A listening party for the upcoming "Rastaman" single will be held on Thursday, 22nd June 2023 at the Akuma Village in Osu, Accra.

Here some comments from fans on Twitter:

Pulse Contributor
