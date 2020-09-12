Kwesi Arthur beat EL, Strongman, Medikal, Sarkodie, Teephlow and Eno Barony to win this year’s VGMA “Best Rapper of the Year” award.

He has been congratulated by many industry players and fans alike, but Guru says he didn’t deserve the award.

According to the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker, Eno Barony and Strongman were the strong contenders ahead of Kwesi Arthur.

“No artiste will dare to defend Kwesi Arthur’s award. Kwesi Arthur knows this himself,” Guru – who has been denied by the VGMA board for years despite creating massive nationwide hits – told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

Kwesi Arthur on Beats 1

“If Ghanaian musicians support each other, they would come out to speak the truth about the award scheme. They will speak the truth about who deserves what.”

“The ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ award was between Eno Barony and Strongman. Never tell me that Kwesi Arthur deserved it. If you argue the BET is won by foreign energy and one’s fluency in the English language, I would agree. But if you come out to say Kwesi Arthur rapped better and made more impact than Eno Barony and Strongman under the year in review, then I will have a problem with you.”

When asked if Medikal deserved it, he said the Sowutuom-native would have handed it over to Strongman.

“Even if the award was given to Medikal, he will hand it over to Strongman.”

He concluded: “Ghanaians simply hate the truth. If we like the truth, the musician would have come out to dispute Kwesi Arthur’s win.”

Watch the full video below.