The 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show winner whilst in the house mentioned to his colleague top 5 housemates that he likes the craft of the Ghanaian rapper and he would love to work with him.

From going into the house with less than 4000 followers and coming out with 1.5m million Instagram followers, the Nigerian musician, real name Olamilekan Agbeleshe, won the reality show with a historic 60% of the total votes.

READ ALSO: I am a Bhim Native; DJ Cuppy tells Stonbwoy as they hang out in her new Ferrari

Reacting to Laycon's win, Kwesi Arthur congratulated him and chipped in that he will accordingly collaborate with him on a new song. "Congrats to man like Laycon!!! We go give them hot one," the Grind Day rapper twitter.

See his below and what fans are saying about this already.