Kwesi Arthur still an emerging artiste on global scene - Entertainment Pundit

"On that stage, he was emerging. Kwesi hasn't been in the spotlight for a while, especially in America. Although it may seem like a small crowd, the stage provided a significant platform for him," NYB Live explained.

"It is a privilege to do that right there in the American market. He is emerging because I am not sure he is someone they know, but that stage was good for him. At least we got to see him, and hopefully, it becomes a motivational factor for him to bounce back bigger and better."

Fans anticipated Kwesi Arthur's performance at the festival but were left disappointed, with some describing it as subpar. Critics argued that his low-tempo performance led to a dispersed crowd.

Responding to the mixed reviews, Kwesi Arthur expressed gratitude to Davido and his team for the opportunity. Unfazed by criticism, he defiantly stated that even if there were only two patrons in the auditorium, he would have continued the performance.