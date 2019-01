To kick start the new year, the Royal Family Entertainment label frontman tries to delve into relationships and issues that arise, and created a scenario for it on his latest, titled “Tricks”.

“I wasn’t born yesterday/Don’t play tricks on me/Don’t play tricks on me,” Kontihene sings over a guitar-laced afrobeats song.

Produced by Hydraulix, the song urges people to stay woke especially in these hard times.

Produced by Hydraulix, the song urges people to stay woke especially in these hard times.