As voting for the 2nd edition of the 3Music Awards continue, organizers are keeping Fans and the general Public in the loop on results by publishing the voting database of two (2) of the keenly contested All-Public voting categories.

The release marks the first chance Nominees and the public have had to get their hands on detailed results of votes being cast.

According to the released poll-info by Mobile Content Ltd, nearly Eleven thousand (11,000) votes from Mobile and Social Media have been collated from two (2) categories as of Friday, 22nd February, 2019.

The unique mission to release weekly polls is to give Nominees and the general public a detailed report of Vote-counts on 100% public voting Categories.

Fans are eligible to Vote by dialing *713*2# (and follow prompts) as well as Hashtags on Social Media from their preferred categories.

Attached are voting results from week 1 (Friday, 22nd February, 2019)