ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Major boost for Ghanaian music as MUSIGA plans to establish annual music contest

Pulse Staff

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has pledged to launch an annual national highlife music contest as part of its quest to elevate highlife music to a premier genre in Ghana and make it relevant globally.

MUSIGA president Bessa Simons
MUSIGA president Bessa Simons

This was revealed in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show yesterday by the president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons. According to him, highlife music creates an authentic music identity for Ghana, and there is a need to preserve and make it more relevant.

Recommended articles

To this end, MUSIGA has pledged to promote the highlife genre through various initiatives and is taking steps to establish an annual national competition for highlife artists. “We’re going to launch a music competition every year, and the winner will get something very attractive,” he stated.

Maiden Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe 2019 launched in Accra
Maiden Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe 2019 launched in Accra Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Bessa Simons also mentioned the union’s plan to place a prize on Telecel Ghana Music Awards’ highlife category to attract artists to produce more high-quality highlife music. “We want to make highlife attractive. For big platforms like TGMA, we will support the highlife category there. And we will make sure there is a prize that MUSIGA can put on highlife and whoever wins that category, wins the prize. And we will make this prize so attractive,” he revealed.

According to Mr Simons, Ghana can draw global music lovers to the genre and increase the audience for Ghanaian music by asserting its origins and prioritising highlife music. “Once we intentionally make highlife a national brand so that wherever you go, you’ll hear highlife, and we’ll channel highlife to Ghana, that will help us because people will come looking for us rather than we, going looking for them,” he stated.

The MUSIGA president urged all Ghanaians to support the highlife genre by listening to it and participating in its promotions. He further encouraged musicians to incorporate highlife beats into other genres to foster a broader appreciation and revival of the genre.

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jamaican musician Vybez Kartel freed from prison after 14 years

5 reasons why fans are excited over the release of Vybz Kartel

Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother used EFCC to arrest him

Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother used EFCC to arrest him

Celine Dion

Celine Dion returns to stage for dramatic performance at Olympic opening ceremony

Vybez Kartel

Top 10 Vybz Kartel songs that kept him relevant despite his jail time