Sean Bills who is as well a known as a Club MC with his gigs at Twist and other night clubs in Accra has released a party track and he got the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment to spit his flaming bars on it.

The song is titled "Wo Gyii" and it also features budding Ghanaian singer Kweku Fro who is one of the freshest and multi-talented Ghanaian singers courting fast-growing attention for himself in the Ghanaian music space.

Berima Sean Bills popularized the term 'Wo Gyii" among urban nightlife lovers in Accra and to make it more fun, he has dropped a song for it which is already warming feet of party lovers and dancers anytime the song plays.

The 2020 Ghana DJ Awards nominee, coined the 'Wo Gyii" term from Medikal's "Wo gyimi no' line in his La Hustle track. The rapper understanding where the term is coming from did not fail to give it further relevance and excitement with his verse on the track.

Check out the Afropop song below don't forget to share your reviews with us.