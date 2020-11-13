Reacting to his nomination, Barima is advocating for hype men in Ghana to be respected and revered for the roles in the industry. The Twist Night Club MC who also doubles a DJ and playlist curator has been nominated in the MC/Hypeman of the year category, for the award scheme's fifth-year ceremony.

In a post on social media, Berima Sean Bills thanked the organizers for the nomination and shared his excitement over the number of MCs nominated this year’s award ceremony compared to previous annual events.

He wrote; "Dear @ghanadjawards after more than 5 years as a Hypeman and MC in the entertainment industry from Ashaiman to Kumasi and back to Accracountry, first time nominated for MC/Hype-man of year for this year Ghana DJ awards 2020.

BerimaSeanbills

On one end of the spectrum, though awards are to reward, my biggest award is seeing people always jamming anytime I am on the mic. Trust 'wogyiii'God is Good.

"I’m grateful for the nomination but more excited to see other MCs recognised as well. This year’s nomination has a lot of MCs on there which makes the category competitive".

Hitting on the highlights and major roles hype men play in the entertainment industry, Barima continued that “Hypemen and club MCs have played a vital role in the music and entertainment industry being the life of the party. Hype-Men/MCs are equally important as DJs and Artists in this modern era because Hype-men/MCs collaborate with artistes to do music, Mixtape with DJs, influencers, Event Promoters, OAP, fashion Models, Brand Ambassadors, Curators and Trend Setters etc”.

Barima who recently hosted Kelvyn Boy’s Black Star album launch, also noted that “some of the World Best Hype-men like Flavor Flav, Fatman Scoop, Lil Jon, DJ Khaled, Mercury Quaye, Joel Orleans and many others have inspired a lot of young MCs to believe in their craftsmanship and is a good course to advocate for hype-men and MCs.

Championing the course for hype men to be appreciated in Ghana, Bariman emphasized that “the whole industry has to support and put a value on Hype-men and MCs to also make a living from their career. I want to congratulate my fellow nominees in the category and also the Ghana DJ Awards academy for empowering the culture".

Accra Country By Barima Sean Billsjpg

The Accra Country playlist curator concluded that “thanks for everyone who supported me from Day 1 till now especially my Boss @kegoka Respect the hype-man. Your Truly BSB".

Berima Sean Bills’ craft and communication skills have seen him hosting some events like Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World, Sarkodie’s This Is Tema Concert among others.