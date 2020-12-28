Fiifi Amonoo Buckman, 63, passed away in a gory motor accident a month ago on the Akosombo-Accra highway. The singer was with him in the same vehicle but came out unharmed.

Quamina MP's father was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital after the accident which happened about three weeks ago.

"He was pronounced dead on arrival. They were rushed to the hospital I am at," a worker from the Akuse Hospital shared the sad news in a WhatsApp.

Quamina MP’s management released a statement following the accident, saying: "As you all may have heard, Quamina MP got involved in an accident a short while back.”

“While he's recovering, we regret to inform you his Dad, affectionately known as Bongo couldn't make it. During these extremely difficult times, we appeal to all and sundry to accord him and his family the privacy they deserve as they mourn their hero".

Quamina MP, who is still in shock after the incident, has released a new single to express his unconditional love for his father.

In the hip-hop song, which features Kofi Mole, Quamina MP said he is saddened by the passing of his father and can’t believe he left him without a notice.

“You dey wanna left me like this?/Na s3 wogya y3n me saa m3y3 mobo ooo/You are my papa/You are my negga/You are my best friend/3d3n koraa nti na w'ama aba no saa o,” he sings over a slow-tempo bass-laced instrumental.

He further stated in the song that he is hurt and that his biggest regret is not spending time on his father.

He shared the song on his Instagram page on Monday, December 28, with the caption: “I Love Bongo so much...I still can’t believe he’s no more. BONGO forever. R.I.P Daddy”.

Stream the full song below.