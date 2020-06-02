According to the “Efa Wo Ho Ben” rapper, he is a ‘stand-up guy’ and that nobody can match up to his style of rap so dissing him is impossible.

He made this statement during an interview on GBC Radio Central.

“Oh no nobody can diss me in this music industry,” he said when asked if fellow musicians can diss him. “Have you seen anyone dissing me in a song, nobody can diss me because they know my character and they know that I’m a stand-up guy.”

“I’m here to preach love instead of adversity or unhealthy competition even though I think some of the beefs that happen it is very healthy competition. But I don’t think that there is anybody in my lane so if I find someone in my lane then probably we can encourage such things.”

“So far my problem is that I have not been able to find anybody in my lane so I’m relaxed in my corner. I won’t reply any diss songs directed at me. It is funny to me because I’m really enjoying the beefs currently going on since its entertaining.”

“But nobody is up to my style so what I will tell them in a reply they won’t be able to understand. We will just keep it as it is so they should continue beefing whilst we enjoy” he added.