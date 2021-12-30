Omar Sterling performs with Wizkid; says ‘I don’t believe in Ghana or Nigeria’ (WATCH)

“I do not believe in Ghana or Nigeria, we are just human beings, Ghana or Nigeria is just an illusion,” he told the crowd.

According to the rapper formerly known as Paedae, he sees no difference between Ghanaians and Nigerian. In the below, the “Essence” singer joined his Ghanaian brothers on stage and they performed together to thrill the charged crowd.

Omar Sterling’s comment come at the back of recent tension between some Ghanaians and Nigerians over a controversy stirred by Shatta Wale.

During Shatta Wale and Medikal’s recent concert dubbed ‘Freedom Wave’ the dancehall act decided to seize a moment to throw jabs at his critics, saying that "do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?"

Charging his teeming fans at the stadium, he continued that "they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria".

The short clip of his statement went viral and has since been attracting tirades from some Nigerian social media users.

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale took to Twitter to reply the Nigerians coming at him. “As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this ,I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country ,until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said “bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me ..

It’s the truth, your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness”.