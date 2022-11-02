Police detain 2 and free 6 of Davido's house staff over his son's death

“The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” a family source claimed. The source who spoke under anonymity to await an official statement added that “by the time they rushed him to Lagoon Hospital it was already too late".

Pulse Nigeria

The police arrested 8 workers at Davido's home, including Ifeanyi's Nanny. Lagos Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the drowning happened at Davido’s residence.

According to him an investigation into the matter has commenced. “Yes, we have invited eight people over the death of his son,” Mr Hundeyin told the media yesterday.

In a new report, 2 out of the eight have been detained by the police whilst the remaining six have been freed. "Police release six of Davido's domestic staff, detain two," a Nigerian news portal, YabaleftOnline, reported.

Details of the two people detained are not known yet. Detailing how Ifeanyi lost his life, Linda Ikeji reported that a source close to the heartbreaking incident has named the Nanny and Chef as those who last came into contact with the three-year-old.

"The Nanny was with Ifeanyi and the Chef came to join them. The Nanny was said to have moved slightly away to receive a call. When she returned, she couldn’t find Ifeanyi and assumed he was with the Chef but the Chef said he had left Ifeanyi with her. They began to frantically look for Ifeanyi all over the house for close to 20 mins until a security guard spotted him in the pool, No one could explain how the boy got in the pool." the website said.

Davido and Chioma travelled to a different state before the incident occurred. Sadly, they have returned from their trip to the devastating news. A source detailing how the singer took the news said "Davido ran mad. He literally removed his clothes and wanted to run into the streets. He was held back. He and Chioma are inconsolable."