This year’s concert is the 8th edition since its inception. It has received huge praise and some good reviews since the first edition – though it has encountered some issues in the past.

It isn’t the only end-of-year concert headlined by an artiste in Ghana. Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Maccasio, Fancy Gadam and other stars have their end-of-year headline concerts which draw record-breaking attendances.

But Sarkodie says his concert is the most anticipated in Ghana. He made this statement in the commercial for this year’s concert.

The SarkCess Music label owner, who launched this year’s concert on Saturday (December 12), said despite the impact of the deadly coronavirus pandemic on the showbiz industry, he has decided to go ahead with this year’s Rapperholic concert.

He revealed that he had personally planned to postpone this year’s event due to the coronavirus but his team insisted they organise it for the sake of his fans.

“This year thought us about…It’s been a dark year for a lot of people,” he said. “God bless the souls lost. We weren’t prepared for this, but we still give thanks to God that we are still here.”

“And I pray that we'll make it out. We've been going back and forth with the team about the most-anticipated show in Ghana.”

The “Hand to Mouth” rapper continued: “I wanted to skip 2020 and prepare for 2021 but the team were insisting we do it because the fans need it, especially in these times. I'm hyped up for 25th December.”

“Obviously, we can't do it like we always do it due to the pandemic so watch out for the details. I'll keep you guys posted...Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Rapperholic 2020,” he added.