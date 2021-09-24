'Only One' is a mid-tempo record, with catchy sound, amazing production, and insightful lyrics.
Rising Afropop artist Hbee unveils first single of the year 'Only One'
Nigerian Afropop's most promising artist, Hbee has unveiled his first single of the year 'Only One' featuring multiple award-winning Nigerian rapper Ice Prince.
Hbee created unique and genuine creativity in his vocals on this sound, without disappointment.
Hbee continues to create his path, to becoming one of African music’s brightest new stars in the coming years.
Listen to the song below:
