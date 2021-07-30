RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie drops "No Pressure" album featuring Giggs, Cassper Nyovest, Vic Mensah, others

Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife musician Sarkodie has finally released “No Pressure” studio album after weeks of massive hype.

Sarkodie's No Pressure album cover

“No Pressure”, Sarkodie’s 6th studio album, is a 16-track album that features top international and local artistes.

American rappers; Vic Mensa and Wale, U.K rapper Giggs, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, Tanzanian singers Harmonize, Nigerian singer Oxlade, and Ghanaian stars; Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Darkovibes appear on the album.

For weeks, Sarkodie has been building a buzz around his latest album.

He held a listening party at Audiomack’s office in the U.K. in June, followed by another listening session at Triller's office in the U.K. And last week, he held a listening session in Ghana where selected fans, friends and a few media personalities attended.

The album release was initially slated for July 21, but Sarkodie changed the date to July 30 at the eleventh hour.

In an Instagram post, he said the album’s release date was changed due to the clearing of samples and also, his loyal fans deserved better.

“I know how excited you are for my new album, ‘No Pressure’. That feeling inspired me every day in the studio to push myself and my songwriting to the limits,” he noted.

“I've never been more determined to make an album that you'll love deeply. To deliver the album that you all deserve, I need a little more time. There's been a hold-up clearing some samples, that's all.”

The album is available on most music streaming platforms across the globe.

