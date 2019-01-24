The playlist which features a list of top 40 old and new hiplife songs comes after the release of Apple Music’s new documentary on the genre by US-based Ghanaian photographer, Prince Gyasi.

Old hits like “Kwame Nkrumah” by Obrafour, “Woso” by Reggie Rockstone, “Kangaroo” by Tic Tac and new songs like “Otoolege” by Joey B, “Painkiller” by Sarkodie and “Sika” by Okyeame Kwame were featured in the playlist.

“Our editors have combed through the hard-hitters and heavyweights of the Ghanaian cultural hip-hop movement and have unearthed a host of exciting new finds. This first instalment gathers the silky smooth sounds of rapper Keche, the vibrant and fast-rhyming Tic Tac and Asem—as well as an added dash of spice courtesy of Obrafour. It's an expertly curated mix of the best the genre has to offer,” Apple Music said.

Check out the full playlist below.

HIPLIFE ESSENTIALS