The song which features Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame talks about his reign in the rap fraternity in Ghana show business but he chipped in the embarrassment he endured in the hands of Dr UN.

Sarkodie, for the past two weeks, has been heavily roasted on the Internet following a fake UN-Kofi Annan award he received from Dr UN.

On Friday, August 28, Dr UN managed to gather dignitaries and public figures in different sectors and handed them fake awards.

In showbiz alone, he succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, DJ Black and Nathaniel Attoh fake awards and plaques made of inferior products.

After Ghanaian social media users investigated the award and realised it was fake, Sarkodie responded on Twitter saying: “By the suit, we shall know them”. He further expressed his disappointed in Dr UN and even reacted to a few trolls from D-Black.

But, now, he has taken things a bit further – and this might be his last response to the whole saga.

In “Gimme Way”, he addressed the issue, saying he regrets spending his time with Dr UN instead of his wife Tracy Addo.

He described the accolade he received as ‘empty bottle’ and further threatened to beat him up when they cross path (it was a joke).

“Na me fii se meye hard guy/Until Dr UN de empty bottle bemaa me award/But anyway that was a bad situation/Eda a mehyia no egye me taa ne kon akyi/Se me calculate time nkoaa a m’awaste/When I could be making sweet love to Tracy” Sarkodie fired on the song.

Stream the song produced by Pee On Da Beat below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.