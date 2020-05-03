The rapper won the awards for Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year, as well as the Music Man of the Year.

His duet with Efya (Saara) also emerged as the Best Collaboration of the Year, while he also won Best Rap Performance with his song ‘Who Da Man’.

Sarkodie’s SarkNation also beat of stiff competition from Stonebwoy’s Bhim Nation, and Shatta Wale’s Shatta Movement to win the Fan Army of the Year.

Sarkodie bagged five awards at the 2020 3Music Awards

The 2020 3Music Awards was held without an audience, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nevertheless, it was a successful programme, punctuated by big performances and deserved winners.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene was adjudged Highlife Artiste Of The Year, while Kofi Kinaata walked home with the Song of the Year award.

