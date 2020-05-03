The Bhim Nation boss beat off competition from rivals Shatta Wale, Samini and Rocky Dawuni to scoop the award.

The 2020 3Music Awards was held without an audience at the Fantasy Dome, as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nevertheless, it was a successful programme, punctuated by big performances and deserved winners.

Meanwhile, J.Derobie’s “Poverty” was voted as the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.

Kuami Eugene was also adjudged Highlife Artiste Of The Year, while Kofi Kinaata walked home with the Song of the Year award.

The Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Female Vocal Performance awards went to KiDi and Efya, respectively.

