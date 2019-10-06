Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, best known in showbiz as Sarkodie has added the BET’s Best International Flow to his bulging cabinet of awards on Saturday in the USA.

He becomes the first musician to grab the award and thus starts a new chapter in the history of this award category.

Sarkodie received the award at the 2019 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA.

Sark was nominated in the newly created Best International Flow category alongside six other acts, Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).

The rapper said in his acceptance speech: “I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To family, this one is for my lil girl Titi…. I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time.”

“This year is the Year of Return and I will urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home.”

“…..is going down in Ghana so if you are coming to Africa chose Ghana.”

The 2019 Awards event was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Georgia, United States and was hosted by American comedian, actor and entertainer, Lil Duval.