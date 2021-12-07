Represented by their lawyers, the two embattled musicians prayed the court to grant them the opportunity to attend some shows outside the country during the festive season.
Shatta Wale, Medikal cases adjourned to allow musicians travel outside for concerts
Dancehall and Hiplife artistes, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, and Samuel Frimpong also known as Medikal, have been granted permission by an Accra Circuit Court to travel outside during this yuletide for shows.
The duo were represented by their lawyers - Jerry Avenorgbo, representing Shatta Wale and lawyer Pobbi Banson, who showed up in court on behalf of Medikal.
The two lawyers who took turns before judge Emmanuel Essandoh’s court requested for a long adjournment.
Judge Emmanuel Essandoh’s court in granting the requests of the accused persons adjourned sittings to 25 January 2022.
