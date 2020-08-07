Featuring hiplife musician Castro Under Fire, who has been missing for the past six years, the song is a mid-tempo highlife masterpiece which is dedicated to lovers, only.

On the 4-minute song, BB professes his deep love for his partner in this song while Castro discloses his readiness to run an errand for his lover.

Both BB and Castor sang about the beauty of their partners in this lovely tune.

The production credit goes to multiple award-winning producer, WillisBeatz.

Stream and download “Baby Whatsup” by BB featuring Castro below, and don’t forget to share your candid views about the record.