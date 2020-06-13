The 5-track EP is scheduled for release later this year to the excitement of many.

Gyakie took to social media to gist fans about her incoming EP while unveiling its artwork. Her tweet read, ''Hi... #SEED EP takes the listener on a sonic trip via my experiences. Being who I am gives me a great duty I never expected. I’m in a place where I have to pick between conforming and staying true to my original self. Kindly stay with me and patiently wait on this''.

The released cover art comes in a Polaroid frame and depicts a dated portrait of three. Therein (from left to right), lies Gyakie's dad, herself and her kid brother, Justin.

The trio are situated in a studio, with the latter two fitted with headsets. Connoisseurs of retro Ghanaian songs may get the hint right off the bat.

To those who can't, Gyakie's dad is seemingly Nana Acheampong aka Champion Lover Boy. A Highlife legend in his own right and the other half of the Lumba Brothers. Yes, Gyakie is related to the famous Daddy Lumba. Some hits by her dad include; 'Casanova', 'Kata W'ani Te', 'Obibini Mu Obibini' and 'I Go Die 4 U' among others.

Having burst into the Ghanaian music scene over a year ago, the ever-rising songbird boasts of quite an impressive catalogue of singles within her very short time.

She’s spun singles like, 'Control', 'Sor Mi Mu', the recently released 'Nana Nyame' and 'Never Like This'; arguably her biggest record yet! Gyakie made her first impression with a song titled, 'Love Is Pretty' and has since gone on a solid run, working with top guns like E.L, Bisa Kdei and Kuvie along the way.

Managed by FLIP THE MUSIC, Gyakie is a talented singer whose transparency makes it clear that she draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around her.

Gyakie believes African music is a global sound and wants to use her gift as a way of shaping the culture, all with a touch of versatility.