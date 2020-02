The afro-pop jam is an erotic sound which is meant for bedroom activities.

“Bad girl dey on bed/I dey on top/I dey on…/Boy no afeeli ama onhu nea ofre/Ofre me Nkawkaw driver, Kuamasi driver, Tank car driver, VIP driver,” she sings with enormous energy.

Produced by DatBeatgod, the song is accompanied by a party-theme visual shot and directed by Snares Films.

Watch the full visual below and don’t hesitate to share your candid review with us.