Stonebwoy releases ‘5th dimension,’ his fifth career album

Also featured on the 5D album are Shaggy, Mereba, and Davido, among others, plus world renowned multi-Grammy® winning Beninese-French artist Angelique Kidjo on 5D’s climactic closing track, “Manodzi.” (Please see the complete tracklist below.)

Stonebwoy is an award-winning superstar who has been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles since 2012.

He has duetted with international artists including Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more.

Stonebwoy has rocked some very notable stages around the world, from Spain’s Rotom Sunsplash Festival (2019) and Puerto Rico's Afro Nation (2020), to the UK’s Yam Carnival (2021) and the more recent FIFA Fan Festival in Qatar (2022).

Stonebwoy’s numerous awards include Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, and two Billboard plaques. He recently became the first Ghanaian artist to hit 100 million streams on the Audiomack platform.

His high-profile presence on social media, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter ensure Stonebwoy’s close connection with fans in every corner of the globe.

ABOUT STONEBWOY:

Stonebwoy (aka Livingstone Etse Satekla) is a Ghanaian Afro pop, dancehall, and reggae artiste who was born on March 5, 1988, the fourth of seven siblings in a family from Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, in the Volta Region. By grade school, he had realized his passion for creative arts, scripting and acting in the Drama Club and putting words together rhythmically.

Thus began a lifelong devotion to singing both songs that he has written and composed, as well as those by artists who have influenced him.

The 1GAD formed his own record label, Burniton Music Group (BMG), putting into practice all he had seen and learned. He worked day and night with his team to ensure that they achieved the best, starting with his debut Grade 1 Album (2012).

It was followed by Necessary Evil (2014); Epistles Of Mama (2017), and Anloga Junction (2020).

At the same time, branding began to play a very important role within the BMG group, not just Stonebwoy’s globally popular catchphrase – “BHIM!!!!!‟ (Bless His Imperial Majesty) – but also

via organic partnerships with Tommy Hilfiger (in 2017); and as the second ever brand ambassador for Samsung Ghana (in 2019).

Along the way, there were collaborations with international acts from Africa, UK, and Jamaica, among them Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Kranium, Samini, Obrafour, R2Bees, Patoranking, and Burna Boy to name a few. Stonebwoy’s Beenie Man collabo, “Shuga” saw a record-breaking first week views of 500,000+ on YouTube.

On top of this is Stonebwoy’s reputation for electrifying and energetic performances onstage.

He has attracted a worldwide fan base, having toured in the UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Amsterdam and many more countries, sharing the bill with acts ranging from Miss Lauryn Hill to MHD, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid, and more.

In an industry flooded with people trying to establish their identity, Stonebwoy stands as one unique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose. He recorded his first track in a family studio over a decade ago. Thence, Stonebwoy has never looked back.

5TH DIMENSION by STONEBWOY – tracklist:

1. Life & Money featuring Stormzy

2. Far Away

3. More of You

4. Ava Wum Lo

5. Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage

6. Forget

7. Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps

8. Run AM featuring Mereba

9. Into The Future

10. In Control featuring Jaz Karis

11. Activate featuring Davido

12. My Sound featuring Shaggy

13. Apotheke with Maphorisa

14. African System

15. Where is the Love

16. Non-Stop