Prior to the 2021 Grammy nomination announcement, the BHIM Nation President and his followers started a campaign on social media, especially Twitter, with his “Anloga Junction” album to catch the attention of the Recording Academy for consideration.

The campaign dubbed ‘Stonebwoy for Grammys’ targeted the “Best Global Music Album” category and it listed all the singer’s career achievements, including streaming numbers, albums, tours, collaborations and international media coverage.

However, the “Putuu” hitmaker’s efforts proved futile when the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 63rd edition without his name in the “Best Global Music Album” category.

Instead, Nigerian afrobeats star Burna Boy earned his second nod in two years. He competes with Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar and Tinariwen in the “Best Global Music Album”.

According to the Recording Academy, the “Best Global Music Album” category (formerly known as World Music Album) is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Immediately the nominees were announced, Ghanaians on Twitter started trolling him even though there’s no harm in trying.

“Ohh Ghana!! What are we not doing right?? 9ja people dey speed up lef we oo!! Burna boy is been nominated for Grammys the second time. Anyway, big ups to #stonebwoy #1Gad. He's the future,” Twitter user Nyarku Frank Kwaku wrote.

Yung Dadzie tweeted: “I do believe Stonebwoy is the only Artist that can win us(GH) Grammys but then he needs to switch things up a little. He should try a full Reggae Album for his next project just like what Sark did with MARY. The usual AFRO POP, I doubt, just a little advice.”

“But those rooting for Stonebwoy for Grammys no. We dey wedge,” Twitter user Franklin Nyame said.

Then, other trolls followed the suit.

The 63rd Grammys will be airing Sunday, January 31, on CBS, and according to reports, TV host Trevor Noah will host the show.