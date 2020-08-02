The voter’s ID card will permit him to cast his vote during the 2020 general elections in Ghana which is slated for December 7.

The presence StoneBwoy attracted a large crowd to watch him as he underwent through the registration process.

He, however, left immediately after securing his registration to avoid breaking Coronavirus protocolS which encourage social distancing, among others.

StoneBwoy who registered at Ashaiman where he grew up spoke to the residents of the area, encouraging them to exercise their civic right by participating in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Be A Citizen Not A Spectator… I Went Back To Ashaiman To Get The Voters ID Card. The Process Was Very Easy And Swift. Therefore I Implore Every One Out There To Go And Do The Same. Before The Deadline Next Week Because It’s Your Civic Responsibility To Vote And Your Vote is Your Power. – He posted on Instagram