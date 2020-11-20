The Burniton Music Group label owner pulled a big surprise in October this year when he announced a collaboration with the 30B Gang leader and further shot a music video for it.

But early Friday, November 20, someone among his team betrayed him and leaked the song online.

However, Stonebwoy is not resting until he gets justice. He wants ‘every single soul’ involved in the leak to be dealt with by the law.

He revealed this in a tweet, saying: “I promise Every single soul will be taken on for this leak..”

Stonebwoy’s collaboration with Davido, titled “Activate”, has been rocked by controversies from the onset.

Right after the video shoot, a young man who was at the shoot popped up on social media with a bruised face, alleging that Stonebwoy and Davido assaulted him.

According to the young man who is only known as Kwame Branding on Instagram, the incident happened at Davido’s apartment in Accra.

He said they were all having fun at a drink up at Davido’s apartment when Stonebwoy’s bodyguard invited him to answer some questions and while he was denying some allegations levelled against him, he received some dirty slaps from the bodyguard.

“We were at the get-together which happened at Davido’s apartment when Stonebwoy’s bodyguard invited me to the balcony to ask me some questions,” he said in a video which went viral on Twitter. “The moment we got to the balcony, he started slapping me and showed me a video on Instagram, asking me who posted it and why I took the video. And I explained that I never shared the video.”

He said Stonebwoy and Davido joined the slap galore.

“From there, Stonebwoy slapped me, followed by Davido and his team. I was beaten mercilessly, as you can see my face, by Stonebwoy.”

He later came out to deny all the allegations levelled against Stonebwoy and Davido, though some Twitter users suggested that he was paid to deny.