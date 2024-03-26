ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy wins Best African Dancehall act at IRWMA

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian music sensation Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, achieved a significant feat at the 2024 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRWMA) by clinching the esteemed title of Best African Dancehall Entertainer.

The ceremony, held at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Fort Lauderdale on March 22nd, 2024, commemorated the 41st anniversary of the awards and showcased outstanding talent while also advocating for health awareness.

Among the distinguished winners was Nigerian sensation Wizkid, who secured the accolade for Best Afrobeat Entertainer, and Burna Boy, who claimed three awards including Best African Entertainer, Best Music Video, and Best Crossover Song for "Talibans II."

Furthermore, Sean Paul was recognized with the prestigious Emperor of Reggae & World Music award.

