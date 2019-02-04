‘Obi Pe’ which translates ‘Someone Loves’ in the Twi languages talks about how the rapper has found happiness in his new lover after been deceived by a materialistic Ex.

The story portrayed in the song is very relatable in this current world where most relationships are based on financial status and worldly materials.

Known to be a hardcore rapper with exceptional skill of weaving words, Strongman tones down on the punchlines and metaphors to suit the genre and to send the message right across perfectly which Bisa K’dei singing his way deep into our hearts with sweet melodies.

Production credit to Apya and Tubhani Muzik.

Enjoy the song below.