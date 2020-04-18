From all indications, the rapper has had a good year in 2020 from Bossu to Pilolo, both chart-topping singles from his upcoming 10am Album.

To put some smiles on the faces of fans in these trying times of Covid-19 pandemic, He comes off with My Voice, a song packed with his punchlines, great delivery and his usual wittiness.

Known for his incredible artistry behind the mic, Strongman marks has cemented his territory in the music industry as one of the best to every do it.

Although He has said 2020 is an album year for him, He has still made time to give the fans the fierce rapper side of him they have missed all this while.

Enjoy: