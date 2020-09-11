‘Rain or Shine’ which his third song under Extrial Music label is a romantic Afrobeat genre and a perfect treasure of melodies sung with the best mood. The song proves to be a rousing showcase of the artist's musical endowment.

The composition of the songs and its superb production makes it a very strong single that will keep music lovers to listen from start to finish. Tecknikal has released three songs under Extrial Music which are ‘Fantasy’, Chan Chan Lady’ and his recent song ‘Rain or Shine’

His takes his musical inspiration from his birthplace Ghana, which he says is the birthplace of Highlife music. “I left Ghana when I was 15 but it will always be my home. Most of my musical inspiration roots in Ghana”

‘Rain or Shine’ by Tecknikal

He added that he wanted to pay tribute to his roots, which he most definitely did with this all of his songs. The new track produced by Mikemillzonem comes with a captivating visual directed by Victorious Films. Hit this link to stream or watch the video below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed.