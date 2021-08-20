'There should be a national agenda to sell Mr Drew to the world' - Manager suggests

Over the years we have had couple of Musicians who added Dancing to their craft therefor making them very special whenever they are on stage, the likes of Slim buster, Mzbel, FBS and others did a fantastic job with their acts and were very special anytime they had the chance to perform.

Every Country has that special type of artiste and such Talents are protected and sold to the world. In an interview with Rythmzlive on GHOne TV he said “The likes of Psquare, Diamond Platinum were and are still the eyes of their respective countries and that is what we should make Mr Drew - Mr Philip Nelson Aboah.

Mr Drew is currently the reigning new artistes of the year and was voted by Social media as the best performer at the 22nd edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The highly Spiritual atiste who doubles as a Dancer, did not just show his singing power but also reminded Ghanaians why he is tagged as Ghana Michael Jackson on the night.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Drew is ready to serve the world with his first studio Album titled ALPHA. On Friday 13th August, 2021 a private Listening was held at Base lounge inside Cantonment with the media and some stakeholders in the entertainment industry.