Tinny X Ras Kuuku - Valley of Death (Prod. by Shinny Beatz)

Hiplife musician Tinny teams up with Reggae/Dancehall performer Ras Kuuku for a new potential banger, titled “Valley of Death”.

The mid-tempo song got its inspiration from a popular Bible verse in Psalm 23 verse 4.

In the 3 minutes song, the duo claim they have a divine protection from their maker, thus, they fear no evil even though they believe they are walking through the valley of death.

Ras Kuuku delivered a simple soothing chorus and Tinny, the other hand, delivered a catchy rap verse.

Enjoy the song produced by Shinny Beatz below and don’t forget to share your views with us.