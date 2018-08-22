Pulse.com.gh logo
Tinny X Ras Kuuku - Valley of Death (Prod. by Shinny Beatz)


Tinny and Ras Kuuku link up for new single "Valley of Death"

Tinny teams up with Reggae/Dancehall performer Ras Kuuku for a new potential banger, titled “Valley of Death”.

Tinny X Ras Kuuku - Valley of Death (Prod. by Shinny Beatz) play

Tinny X Ras Kuuku - Valley of Death (Prod. by Shinny Beatz)

Hiplife musician Tinny teams up with Reggae/Dancehall performer Ras Kuuku for a new potential banger, titled “Valley of Death”.

The mid-tempo song got its inspiration from a popular Bible verse in Psalm 23 verse 4.

In the 3 minutes song, the duo claim they have a divine protection from their maker, thus, they fear no evil even though they believe they are walking through the valley of death.

Ras Kuuku delivered a simple soothing chorus and Tinny, the other hand, delivered a catchy rap verse.

Enjoy the song produced by Shinny Beatz below and don’t forget to share your views with us.

