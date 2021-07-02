RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Top 10 Ghanaian music videos of the week

Authors:

David Mawuli

Every week, we select the top 10 Ghanaian music videos that have gained massive rotation across popular social media and music streaming platforms in Ghana.

Jay Bahd in Y3 Y3 Dom music video
Jay Bahd in Y3 Y3 Dom music video

This week, we have one of Kumerica’s finest, Jay Bahd leading the pack with the official video for his last hit “Y3 Ye Dom” which features youngsters, Skyface SDW, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga and O'Kenneth.

Recommended articles

The list is also dominated by gospel music videos – not because of Diana Hamilton’s win at the just ended VGMAs but many gospel stars dropped music videos this week.

In this list, you will find drill/hip-hop, afrobeats/afro-pop, highlife and hiplife.

See below 10 Ghanaian music videos that dominated online trends this week.

NB: List is not ranked.

1. Jay Bahd - Y3 Y3 Dom feat. Skyface SDW, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, City Boy, Kawabanga & O'Kenneth

The Kumerican star has refused to back down after his recent leaked bedroom tape. He continues to shine with “Y3 Y3 Dom”. Bahd represented his culture to the fullest in this music video, demonstrates that: ‘kum apem a, apem beba.’

2. Quamina MP - Kenkey Seller feat. Medikal

The T’aadi-native got some positive energy from the reigning “Hiplife Artiste of the Year” and rare support from his wife, Fella Makafui – who created a hilarious skit for the music video. The official video features a cameo appearance from Kwesi Arthur.

3. Wiyaala – Yaga

In times of turmoil at Ejura, Wiyaala dishes out a timely sound that seeks to bring peace. The song speaks against anything that is deemed as a threat to Ghana’s peace and encourages harmonious living. It is accompanied by a visual that perfectly interprets the theme of the song.

4. Sista Afia - Sika feat. Sarkodie & Kweku Flick

Dollar show, swag and controversial lyrics from Sarkodie sum up the official music video for the remix of Sista Afia’s 2020 hit song.

5. Joe Mettle - Ye Obua Mi

A serene set-up and a group of backing vocalists who have high hopes in God give soul-soothing vibes to Joe Mettle’s last masterpiece. Currently number 4 on YouTube’s Trending vertical.

6. Gyakie - Whine

From the “Seed” EP, the breakthrough star who has crossed over brings Jamaican dancehall vibes to Ghana with the “Whine” music video. It’s a bad girl vibe!

7. Ypee - Shishi Banku Ba ft. Oseikrom Sikanii & Kofi Mole

One of Kumerica’s most influential stars, Ypee serves the visual effect of the popular weed smoker’s mantra.

8. Empress Gifty - Odi Yompo (You Are Lord) feat. Zaza Mokhethi

After spending weeks in South Africa, Empress Gifty links up with SA star Zaza Mokhethi for a new single and a colourful visual praising God for His mercies, guidance and protection.

9. LeFlyyy - YABA feat. Toroo

The fast-rising Ghanaian star is driving fans crazy with his latest Kumerican drill music. He dishes out hot bars – even though he is known as a singer. He serves visuals that can match up to the UK street drill.

10. Ohemaa Mercy - His Glory

Having been quiet for some time, Ohemaa Mercy comes out with a bang and serves a colourful visual that brings peace to any wounded heart. Gospel music lovers will greatly appreciate this visual.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

4 natural ways to tighten your vagina

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

STDs: Top 7 foods that fight sexually transmitted diseases

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it