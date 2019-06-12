Here, Pulse Ghana’s David Mawuli has compiled a list of top 10 Ghanaian songs that made airwaves in the fifth month of the year 2019.

1. Kwaw Kese – Dondo ft. Skonti

Kwaw Kese is the ‘artiste of the month’, to me. He commanded the charts and trended for days when he released his slow-tempo hiplife jam, titled “Dodo” – a song produced by sound engineer cum rapper Skonti, and produced by Tony Gyngz. It’s been his prosperous month so far and I hope he holds the airplay for a long time.

2. Shatta Wale – Swizz Bank

Shatta Wale keeps his releasing binge, without taking a single break. In 2019 so far, he has released a couple of songs but streaming and airplay have been one of his biggest tests. However, his first single of the month of May, titled “Swizz Bank”, held him up throughout.

3. Eazzy – Away ft. Medikal

Eazzy saved herself with “Away” featuring VGMA 2019 “Rapper of the Year” winner, Medikal. The party banger possesses all the potentials to rock parties and instantly sparks wild chilling mood.

4. Deon Boakye – Gone

All hopes were lost when Samini reversed the signing of Deon Boakye but he came through all prepared with "Gone" – an inspiring piece which tells how he has missed his partner badly. Produced by HylanderBeatz and mixed by Peewezel, the slow-tempo afrobeats song is accompanied by a moving visual directed by JMKAD.

5. Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale

For RuffTown Records’ Wendy Shay, she somewhat ruled throughout the month of May with “Steve Wonder” which features Shatta Wale. The visual for the song has over one million views on YouTube alone.

6. Fameye – Noting I Get (Remix) ft. Medikal, Kuami Eugene & Article Wan

Fameye is really relishing his newly found fame – and it’s undeniable. For someone who has grappled for years (I saw his hustle), it’s only fair that he is allowed to dig everything that comes with fame. After penetrating the industry with his inspirational single, titled “Noting I Get”, he hooked up with Medikal, Kuami Eugene and Article Wan to produce the continuation of his breakthrough hit – and it was a banger!

7. Kofi Kinaata – Illegal Fishing (Closed Season)

The Takoradi-based rapper Kofi Kinaata rescued the seas with his campaign theme song, titled “Illegal Fishing”. In my recent interview with him on Pulse TV, he declared that the song will serve as the official anthem for the fishing ‘closed season’ introduced by the government of Ghana for the fishing industry.

8. M.anifest – Rapper 101

M.anifest keeps on lecturing his fellow rappers – but this time, he causes a stir in the month of May. He’s been a bit quiet since the beginning of this year but the bars he dropped on “Rapper 101” confirmed he’s still got it. Produced by MikeMillzOnEm, he fires some subliminal shots at fellow rappers and claims to own the throne. Rap is the game of thrones.

9. Medikal – Time Changes

The VGMA “Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year” gave a sneak peek into his upcoming EP, “The Plug”, with “Time Changes”. He has hustle – just like everyone – and wouldn’t shut his mouth about it. In the hiplife song, he speaks about the transformation that he has experienced in life. He also took a swipe at haters for purportedly hating on him.

10. Celestine Donkor - Agbebolo (Bread of Life) ft. Nhyiraba Gideon

The sweetest song of the month, successful gospel songstress Celestine Donkor made it clear that she’s got the mantle with her first hit single of the year. She hooked up with a young newcomer Nhyiraba Gideon for the worship single, titled “Agbebolo” – meaning ‘bread of life’. The song comes with some powerful lyrics in both Ewe and English.