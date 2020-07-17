The singer with the Ground Up Chale movement has been the favourite of many ever since breaking out with his talent through a couple of freestyles, singles and features that have seen his fans begging for more.

Dishing out the news his fans have been looking forward to, the singer wrote "It’s been a long time in the making. A lot of effort went into the music in this project. I wrote each song to capture the emotions I feel and hopefully get a piece of me with every verse. An ep about a journey of a young boy lost in love! LOST EP COMING SOON!!!!"

READ ALSO: I slept under Kaneshie market bridge for weeks; Medikal recounts hustling days

If you’ve been a day one fan you’ll share the sentiment that, it’s about - damn - time! With thoughts about his delivery, ability to connect you to everyday feelings of hope, hustle and love, his flow on beats and melodies, his persona, stage presence and genuine connection to an ever-growing fan base.

Twitch LOST EP Cover

Twitch's soulful approach to his afro-pop sound serves the hope that this project is going to hit different across the world. The first single off the EP is scheduled for release on the 24th of July, after which the EP will be available for pre-order.

Check out the tracklist of the EP below and reaction from his fans.