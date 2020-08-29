The vocalist on Friday night picked up the “Male Vocalist of the Year” award. He beat off stiff compition from newlywed Joe Mettle, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and King Promise to win the award.

His slow-tempo worship song “Hallelujah” which he recorded and performed live did the magic for him.

He has also been nominated for the two other awards; “Gospel Song of the Year” with “Hallelujah”, and “Best New Artiste of the Year”.

The 21st annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August, 2020. Dubbed the “VGMA Weekend”, the event will celebrate our steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.

READ MORE: VGMA 2020: Sarkodie, Burna Boy and all the winners from the awards ceremony

According to Charterhouse, the organisers of the award scheme, 30 accolades will be handed to hard working musicians during the first two days period.

A galaxy of stars has been billed to thrill a million-plus audiences with exciting performances.

They include EL, Kidi, Adina, Kuame Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Akwaboah, King Promise, Eno Barony, Strongman, Celestine Donkor, Ras kuku, Efya, Kofi Mole, Epixode and many more.

So far, Eno, Strongman, Quamina MP, Kelvyn Boy, Kofi Mole, Ras Kuuku and Fameye have performed. The rest are scheduled for Saturday, August 29.

Unlike previous years, there are no ticket sales. Attendance were strictly by invitation.

However, music lovers can enjoy the VGMA Weekend experience from the front seat of the comfort of their homes, by watching the live broadcast on TV3 in Ghana, Pulse.com.gh, Soundcity TV, The Base TV, Rok Ghana on DSTV & GOtv in Africa, and worldwide via the internet on MTVbase and on Ghana Music Awards social media pages, 8pm each night.