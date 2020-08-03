Beyoncé shocked Ghanaians when he and Shatta Wale appeared in the official music video for “Already” – a song off her “Black is King” visual album and “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack.

Shatta Wale’s manager, Bulldog, cleared the air last week that the Grammy winning singer never stepped her foot in Ghana – shooting down rumours that she came last year with her mum to celebrate the ‘Year of Return, Ghana 2019’.

He said Shatta Wale rather sneaked out of the country alone to shoot his part with Beyoncé.

So, it’s clear that Beyoncé wasn’t in Ghana to shoot, but one thing for sure is that parts of the scenes in the colourful and classic visual were shot in Ghana.

Beyoncé’s videographers shot parts of the scenes with DWP Academy.

The academy shared the behind-the-scene videos documenting their body painting journey to the final dance.

Watch the full video below.