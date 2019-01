“Koko” is an inspiring track which is talking about teenage pregnancy in the country and it also advises the youth: "If you don’t have money, don’t give birth because you will need money to buy Koko and baby food.”

Dr.Pillow, who has been rated as the next big star in Ghana is poised to take over the music industry by storm with this latest release and more songs in the future.

“Koko” is produced by the Trojan.

Enjoy the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.