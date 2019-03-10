Produced by K. Joe and mixed and mastered by Qholabeatz, the hip-hop jam takes a critical look at the things we ignore in our society which is eventually drawing the country back.

In his quest to draw Ghanaians attention to this, 4ties highlights some of our negative attitude towards the development of Ghana and cautions citizens to be vigilant and bring to bear things that will elevate the country.

The upbeat song comes with a simple chorus and honestly gripping.

Enjoy the full jam below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.