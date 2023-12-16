ADVERTISEMENT
Mzbel Joins Chairman Wontumi's media group

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a surprising turn of events, Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur Mzbel has embarked on a new endeavor by joining the media group affiliated with Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, Wontumi Communications.

This unexpected collaboration has sparked curiosity and excitement within both entertainment and media circles, as the celebrated artist ventures into the realm of broadcasting and journalism.

The Asibolanga crooner announced that she has officially joined Chairman Wontumi's media company, Wontumi Communications after inking a contract with the media group

Mzbel is said to be replacing OAP Deloris Frimpong Manso, (Delay) as she is no longer hosting her show, the goddess is set to bring her unique flair to Chairman Wontumi's media empire.

The unexpected partnership has ignited discussions online, with fans anticipating her journey

