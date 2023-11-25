Videos circulating online show that the ceremony took place at Agradaa's residence, with a small gathering of close family members and friends in attendance.
Nana Agradaa officially ties the knot with junior pastor Asiamah
The founder of Heaven Way Champions International, Evangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has officially tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah, in a traditional ceremony held on Saturday, November 25.
Prior to the wedding, Agradaa had openly expressed her affection for Pastor Asiamah, indicating her desire to marry him if circumstances aligned.
Agradaa and her junior pastor have since been going out after she recently disclosed her divorce from her ex-husband Eric Oduro Koranteng.
The news of their wedding has sparked various reactions among netizens on social media, with people sharing their opinions on this development.
