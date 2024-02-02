ADVERTISEMENT
Nunu Eluma shines with the soulful 2-pack single 'Falling/Sweet Release'

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Emerging onto the Nigerian R&B scene, singer-songwriter, recording, and performing artiste, Nunu Eluma drops a new 2-pack single titled 'Falling/Sweet Release'.

Nunu Eluma
Nunu Eluma is characterized by her soothing musical style, rooted in R&B. As a singer-songwriter, she taps into the depths of her heart to deliver melodies that speak to unspoken emotions and thoughts.

Her music is an attestation to her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level, creating an intimate and emotional experience

Produced by Single Mickey, "Falling/Sweet Release" marks Nunu Eluma's latest music offering, breaking her hiatus since the release of her official debut, "Gree," in 2020.

This 2-pack single serves as her return, highlighting the excellence of her artistry as an emerging R&B artist from Abuja.

Nunu Eluma's enchanting performances have graced high-profile events attended by African Presidents, diplomats, and captains of industries.

Her ability to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics has earned her recognition and admiration within the music industry.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

