Only the poor believe there is heaven - Ajaguraja

Speaking on UTV's showbiz night, he explained that there is no such place as heaven rather there is a place for the people of God called Paradise.
Popular Ghanaian prophet and spiritual leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, the Ajagurajah Movement, has said there is no heaven, only the poor believe there is heaven.
Heaven is a sacred place, no one enters the lord's abode except for his angels.
"There is no one going to heaven, the word in Ecclesiastes 9:10 says, whatever you deem fit to do, do with all your might with intelligence and wisdom.
"In the era of David and Abraham, God wasn't there, there is no concept of heaven. where did Abraham go when he died? he quizzed.
"He is not coming back to take us to heaven, he is prepared a place for his people called Paradise, where there is eternal life. even the white man that propagated Christianity does not believe God is coming, they are building and inventing new things daily, and only the poor believe there is heaven".
