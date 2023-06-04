ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Only the poor believe there is heaven - Ajaguraja

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular Ghanaian prophet and spiritual leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, the Ajagurajah Movement, has said there is no heaven, only the poor believe there is heaven.

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah
Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah

Speaking on UTV's showbiz night, he explained that there is no such place as heaven rather there is a place for the people of God called Paradise.

Recommended articles

Heaven is a sacred place, no one enters the lord's abode except for his angels.

"There is no one going to heaven, the word in Ecclesiastes 9:10 says, whatever you deem fit to do, do with all your might with intelligence and wisdom.

"In the era of David and Abraham, God wasn't there, there is no concept of heaven. where did Abraham go when he died? he quizzed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is not coming back to take us to heaven, he is prepared a place for his people called Paradise, where there is eternal life. even the white man that propagated Christianity does not believe God is coming, they are building and inventing new things daily, and only the poor believe there is heaven".

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Tyrone Marghuy

Tyrone Marghuy: Achimota school adds controversial rasta student to its NSMQ squad

Shaffy Bello ended her marriage due to the challenges posed by long distance. [Instagram/ @shaffybello]

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Tina-Turnerrr and her husband

Tina Turner’s husband to inherit half of her fortune for donating his kidney to her