Pappy Kojo thrown off stage by bouncers after causing commotion at Uniland Festival

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment Pappy Kojo stormed the stage and seized the DJ's turntable. In a subsequent clip, he faced a confrontation regarding the incident.

According to an eyewitness, entertainment journalist Dessy Fayden from Metro TV, Pappy Kojo took such drastic action due to alleged non-payment of appearance fees by the event organizers.

Fayden narrated, "Pappy Kojo seized my colleague @iamdjlegend DJ controller because he said the Uniland organizers owed him. That's why he was on the stage and was eventually pushed off. My boy's controller is now damaged."

Additional footage showed Pappy Kojo grabbing the microphone from the MC, announcing the cancellation of the show. Bouncers later forcibly removed him from the stage, resulting in an ankle injury. The artist was then assisted to an ambulance by some individuals.

In an interview with Accra- based Ghanaweb, DJ Legend said the police had to intervene to compel Pappy Kojo give back his equipment to him.

"During the show, there was a power outage, and when the light came on and I was about to start, what I realized was he had taken off my cables and carried my controller away. So I had a confrontation with him and I told him.

"... I spoke to him for more than ten minutes and then even the police came, and they told him that he should return the mixer to me. And that if he had any misunderstanding, he should go to the organizer.

"Before I knew it, he had gotten on a motor and was going out with it... So I rushed to the other side with the help of the police, and then they stopped him and managed to convince him to give it to me. But he instead dropped the device on the floor, damaging it," he said.

The machine, however, according to DJ Legend, is damaged beyond repair.

"The mixer is damaged beyond repair, some of the knobs are broken off, and the internal circuits are also damaged. I would prefer to be compensated for it, but for now, I have reported the matter to my mentor Mercury Quaye," he said.

The incident triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with some condemning Pappy Kojo's actions and others criticizing the organizers for their alleged mistreatment of artists.

