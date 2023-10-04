ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

Ima Elijah

Police offer one million naira reward for information leading to the arrest of the prime suspect in Mohbad's death.

Primeboy [Vibrate]
The announcement was made by Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement released on Wednesday, October 04, 2023 afternoon.

Despite repeated police invitations, Primeboy has failed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death. Consequently, the police have officially declared him wanted.

Primeboy is described as a male of approximately 1.64 meters tall, with a dark complexion and distinctive tribal marks, belonging to the Yoruba tribe. His last known residence is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Police Command has urged anyone with information about Primeboy's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.

In an effort to expedite Primeboy's capture, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has announced a substantial reward of One Million Naira (₦1,000,000) for anyone providing credible information that leads to his arrest.

The public is encouraged to assist law enforcement in ensuring that justice is served for the untimely loss of Mohbad.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
